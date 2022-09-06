1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Hart County night club

Several people were shot, and one person was killed outside a Hart County night club early on Labor Day, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI says it was requested by the Hartwell Police Department to investigate the shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Jack's.

According to the GBI, officers with the Hartwell Police Department responded to the scene around 2:15 a.m. Sept. 5v where they found least three people shot. One of those victims later died. Two other people were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. A fourth victim went to the hospital on their own and has since been released, the GBI said.

Several vehicles were hit by the multiple rounds fired.

No suspects have been identified yet.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.