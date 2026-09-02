Chromebook catches fire, burning Troup County elementary student

The Brief A student at Berta Weathersbee Elementary School was burned after a Chromebook laptop caught fire in a classroom. The school was completely evacuated, so firefighters could inspect the building following the incident. Principal Lonnie Thornton stated the student's parents took the child for immediate medical attention.



A student at Berta Weathersbee Elementary School was burned last week after a laptop caught fire inside a classroom.

What we know:

A Chromebook laptop burst into flames inside a classroom at the school last week, burning a student, according to school officials.

The child's parents arrived immediately to take the student for medical care, Principal Lonnie Thornton said.

Teachers quickly evacuated the class, and all other students safely left the room.

School officials then evacuated the entire building out of caution so the fire department could inspect the facility.

In a letter, Thornton shared deep support for the injured child and family.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the extent of the student's injuries or current condition.

It also remains unclear what caused the device to catch fire or if additional laptops are being inspected.