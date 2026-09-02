Atlanta mother charged after nonverbal child found wandering alone

The Brief Atlanta police arrested Kira Jackson after her nonverbal child was found walking alone on Luckie Street late Tuesday. A passerby spotted the young child wearing only a T-shirt around 11:35 p.m. and notified authorities. Paramedics evaluated the child, who was taken to Hugh Spaulding for medical checks before the mother arrived.



A mother faces a charge after her nonverbal child was spotted wandering alone down a downtown street late Tuesday night, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Officers responded to Luckie Street around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday after a passerby spotted a young child walking alone. The nonverbal child was wearing only a black T-shirt.

Emergency medical responders evaluated the child at the scene for injuries before taking the child to Hugh Spaulding for further treatment.

While officers knocked on doors and searched the area for a guardian, 34-year-old Kira Jackson arrived.

Following an interview with investigators, police arrested Jackson and charged her with cruelty to children.

The investigation remains active, according to police.

Officials have not indicated if additional charges will be filed.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the age or gender of the child. Authorities have not detailed how long the child was unsupervised or how Jackson realized the child was missing.