Where to see classic Dolly Parton movie screenings in Georgia

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The Brief Regal is bringing two Dolly Parton classic movies to over 200 theaters nationwide, including 11 Georgia locations, from Sept. 4-9. Every dollar raised from ticket sales will directly benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, providing free books to young children. Viewers can purchase $9.25 tickets to watch "Steel Magnolias" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" on select dates.



Moviegoers across Georgia and 34 other states can head to the big screen this Friday through next Wednesday to watch classic Dolly Parton films while supporting early childhood literacy.

What we know:

Regal is hosting special nationwide screenings of "Steel Magnolias" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" across 35 states and Washington, D.C., from Sept. 4-9.

Tickets cost $9.25—a direct nod to Parton's iconic anthem "9 to 5"—and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

"Steel Magnolias" will play on Friday, Sunday and next Tuesday, while "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" will screen on Saturday, Labor Day and next Wednesday.

Eleven Georgia theaters will participate in the event:

Regal Avalon — Alpharetta

Regal Atlantic Station — Atlanta

Regal Augusta Exchange — Augusta

Regal Mall of Georgia — Buford

Regal Hamilton Mill — Dacula

Regal Arbor Place — Douglasville

Regal Hollywood — Gainesville

Regal Medlock Crossing — Johns Creek

Regal McDonough — McDonough

Regal Georgian — Newnan

Regal Cherokee — Woodstock

Big picture view:

Dolly Parton founded the Imagination Library in 1995 in Sevier County, Tennessee, to mail free, age-appropriate books every month to children from birth to age five.

Today, the organization distributes books internationally, with one in six children under age five in the United States currently receiving a book through the program.

"Dolly’s legacy was never meant to be something we simply preserve or look back upon," said Jeff Conyers, president of The Dollywood Foundation. "She built things that could keep doing good in the world. Our responsibility now is to care for what she entrusted to us, help it grow thoughtfully, and make certain the love at the heart of her work continues reaching children, families, and communities long into the future."

What you can do:

Moviegoers can buy advance tickets at participating theater kiosks, through the Regal mobile app, or on REGmovies.com.

Fans interested in learning more about the charity program can visit ImaginationLibrary.com.