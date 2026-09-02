Where to see classic Dolly Parton movie screenings in Georgia
ATLANTA - Moviegoers across Georgia and 34 other states can head to the big screen this Friday through next Wednesday to watch classic Dolly Parton films while supporting early childhood literacy.
What we know:
Regal is hosting special nationwide screenings of "Steel Magnolias" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" across 35 states and Washington, D.C., from Sept. 4-9.
Tickets cost $9.25—a direct nod to Parton's iconic anthem "9 to 5"—and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
"Steel Magnolias" will play on Friday, Sunday and next Tuesday, while "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" will screen on Saturday, Labor Day and next Wednesday.
Eleven Georgia theaters will participate in the event:
- Regal Avalon — Alpharetta
- Regal Atlantic Station — Atlanta
- Regal Augusta Exchange — Augusta
- Regal Mall of Georgia — Buford
- Regal Hamilton Mill — Dacula
- Regal Arbor Place — Douglasville
- Regal Hollywood — Gainesville
- Regal Medlock Crossing — Johns Creek
- Regal McDonough — McDonough
- Regal Georgian — Newnan
- Regal Cherokee — Woodstock
Big picture view:
Dolly Parton founded the Imagination Library in 1995 in Sevier County, Tennessee, to mail free, age-appropriate books every month to children from birth to age five.
Today, the organization distributes books internationally, with one in six children under age five in the United States currently receiving a book through the program.
"Dolly’s legacy was never meant to be something we simply preserve or look back upon," said Jeff Conyers, president of The Dollywood Foundation. "She built things that could keep doing good in the world. Our responsibility now is to care for what she entrusted to us, help it grow thoughtfully, and make certain the love at the heart of her work continues reaching children, families, and communities long into the future."
What you can do:
Moviegoers can buy advance tickets at participating theater kiosks, through the Regal mobile app, or on REGmovies.com.
Fans interested in learning more about the charity program can visit ImaginationLibrary.com.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Regal, who released details on the nationwide screenings and participating theater locations, as well as The Dollywood Foundation.