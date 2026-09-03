Workshops offered ahead of annual Atlanta Beltline Parade

The Brief The 15th annual Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade is Sept. 19, with a new route beginning in Adair Park and ending at Lee + White. Workshops leading up to the parade will help people create everything from flying saucers and owls to acorns and jack-o'-lantern puppets. Anyone can march without registering, but participants must bring a lantern and are invited to fall in behind one of five marching bands.



Atlanta's night of glowing lanterns, giant puppets and marching bands is getting ready to light up the Beltline again, and this year organizers want even more people to become part of the show.

What we know:

The 15th annual Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on the Southwest Trail. In the weeks leading up to the parade, a series of workshops will give Atlantans a chance to make their own lanterns and lantern puppets.

"You need a lantern to march in the parade," parade founder Chantelle Rytter said. But beyond that, there aren't many barriers to joining the fun.

"You can just show up," Rytter said. "You don't need to sign up, register, belong to a club or an organization."

Participants can simply bring a lantern, choose a marching band and join the procession.

"Marching with a band is one of life's greatest pleasures, and you just don't get to do it that often," Rytter said.

Lantern workshops offer plenty of choices

What's next:

The workshop schedule begins Tuesday, Sept. 8, with a Flying Saucer Lantern Workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Krewe's Lantern Parade Studio at Lee + White.

Participants will make flying saucers featuring hoops and little aliens peeking out of windows. The creations will become part of the Common Sky Collective, which will march with moon and star lanterns behind Mausiki Scales & the Common Ground Collective. The workshop costs $20.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, Trees Atlanta will host an Acorn Lantern Puppet Workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants can create acorn lantern puppets and join the Oak King and the Acorns ensemble. The workshop costs $20.

Adults get their own lantern-making night Friday, Sept. 11. An Adults-Only Paper Lantern Puppet Workshop runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Krewe's Lantern Parade Studio at Lee + White.

Rytter described it as a chance for a crafty date night, with participants welcome to bring a beverage and snack. The puppets can be simple or participants can get as creative as they want. The workshop costs $20.

Two more themed workshops are scheduled Saturday, Sept. 12. A Paper Jack-o-Lantern Puppet Workshop runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an Owl Lantern Workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. Both take place at the Krewe's studio at Lee + White and cost $20.

A Lantern Airship Workshop will also be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, and continue from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. The two-day workshop costs $45.

Click here for more information about all workshops.

Free workshop is open to all ages

Participants don't have to spend money to make something for the parade.

A free drop-in lantern workshop will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Lee + White Food Hall, or until supplies run out.

Rytter said the workshop is appropriate for all ages and is designed to make it easy for parents to help their children create a lantern.

Those who would rather make something at home can do that, too. The only requirement to march is having a lantern. Anyone without one is welcome to watch as a spectator.

New route begins near MARTA

What we know:

The parade spent 10 years on the Eastside Trail from 2010 through 2019 before organizers moved it to the Southwest Trail. Rytter said the less densely developed area works well for the event.

This year brings another change, with the procession beginning in Adair Park at Beulah Colbert Park, across the street from the West End MARTA station.

That means participants and spectators can take MARTA directly to the start and then use a shuttle from the parade's finish back to MARTA. Shuttles are expected to run until 11 p.m.

From Adair Park, the parade will travel through neighborhood streets before joining the Beltline and continuing to Lee + White.

Five bands and a giant puppet finale

Participants can choose to march behind one of five musical groups: Atlanta Drum Academy, Black Sheep Ensemble, Seed & Feed Marching Abominables, Atlanta Freedom Band or Mausiki Scales & Common Ground Collective.

The celebration doesn't stop when the parade reaches Lee + White.

At the All-Band Puppet Jam, each of the five bands is expected to perform for about 10 minutes. The giant lantern puppets will stick around for roughly another 40 minutes, giving spectators a chance to see them up close and take pictures.

Cyclists can also get involved. Organizers encourage riders to decorate their bikes with lights and walk them in the parade. A bike valet will be available at the finale.

For those who have only watched the parade in previous years, organizers say this could be the year to grab a lantern and get into the middle of it.