Missing woman search shuts down Fort Yargo State Park

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The Brief State agents are searching Fort Yargo State Park in Winder for a missing woman. Dive teams are using sonar equipment to scan the park lake during the search. Officials closed the state park Thursday while emergency crews continue their search operations.



State search teams shut down Fort Yargo State Park in Winder on Thursday as crews look for a missing woman.

What we know:

Search crews with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are looking for a missing woman at Fort Yargo State Park in Winder.

21-year-old Erica Gibson was reported missing at the park around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the agency.

Dive teams are scanning the lake inside the park with sonar equipment while the park remains closed Thursday.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity of the missing woman or detailed how she disappeared. Search teams have not stated how long Fort Yargo State Park will stay closed.