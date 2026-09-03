Georgia officer's death: Fisher arrested suspected killer days before

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The Brief Arrest warrants show Warm Springs Officer Chris Fisher had a physical confrontation with Jimmy Lee Steverson just days before authorities say Steverson shot and killed him. Fisher accused Steverson of striking him in the face during an Aug. 27 arrest and possessing about 34.6 grams of marijuana and three AR-style rifles. The GBI says Steverson shot Fisher while the officer sat in his patrol car Tuesday night. Steverson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound the following day in South Carolina.



Newly obtained arrest warrants reveal Warm Springs police Officer Chris Fisher had a violent encounter with the man authorities say would shoot and kill him just days later.

What we know:

The arrest warrants identify Officer Fisher as the officer who was involved in a violent encounter with alleged killer Jimmy Lee Steverson.

Days later, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Steverson pulled alongside Fisher's patrol car, opened fire and drove away. Fisher, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Confrontation days before Fisher's death

What they're saying:

According to the warrants, Fisher encountered Steverson at the Marathon in Warm Springs on Aug. 27.

One warrant alleges Steverson had two small plastic bags containing approximately 34.6 grams of marijuana. Another says Steverson had three AR-style rifles while possessing the marijuana. Fisher sought felony charges for possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempted commission of a crime.

The third warrant describes a physical confrontation between the two.

Fisher alleged that while he was performing his official duties and attempting to take Steverson into custody, Steverson swung at him with a closed fist and struck the officer on the left side of his face.

Steverson was accused of felony obstruction of an officer.

All three warrants were sworn out Aug. 28. Bond amounts listed on the documents totaled $10,000 — $5,000 on the firearm charge and $2,500 each on the marijuana and obstruction charges.

Fisher killed days later

The GBI says Fisher was sitting inside his patrol car late Tuesday when Steverson, 23, pulled alongside him, opened fire and sped away.

Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.

The search for Steverson extended across state lines. Authorities located his vehicle shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday along an interstate in Anderson, South Carolina.

Investigators said Steverson was a passenger when deputies stopped the vehicle. According to the GBI, he shot himself during the traffic stop and died a short time later.

Two other people were inside the vehicle. The GBI has not said whether they will face charges.

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Investigators have not announced a motive

What we don't know:

The timing of the Aug. 27 encounter puts Fisher and Steverson face to face only days before the officer was killed.

The documents show Fisher personally accused Steverson of striking him during the arrest and served as the prosecutor on the warrants that followed.

What the warrants do not explain is whether that confrontation had anything to do with Fisher's killing.

The GBI has not publicly announced a motive or said whether investigators believe the previous arrest played a role in the shooting.

Investigation continues

What's next:

Fisher's death marks the fourth time this year a Georgia police officer has died from injuries suffered in the line of duty, according to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police.

The GBI's investigation remains active. Once completed, the investigative file will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review and possible prosecution of anyone else who may have been involved.