3rd Hall County investigator fired over Flock camera misuse

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The Brief Hall County Sheriff's Office investigator Melissa Wood was fired Wednesday after an internal investigation found she used the agency's Flock Safety system for personal reasons. Investigators said Wood repeatedly searched the system to determine the whereabouts of someone she knew. Wood is the third investigator terminated as the sheriff's office continues an audit of its use of the license plate reader system.



A third Hall County Sheriff's Office investigator has been fired after an internal audit uncovered alleged unauthorized use of the agency's Flock Safety system.

What we know:

The sheriff's office said Melissa Wood, who most recently worked as a property crimes investigator, was terminated Wednesday, Sept. 2.

According to the agency, its Internal Affairs Unit determined Wood used the Flock system multiple times to find the whereabouts of a person she knew.

Officials said the searches were personal and had no connection to a legitimate law enforcement purpose.

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Investigation continues

What's next:

Wood had worked for the Hall County Sheriff's Office since February 2022.

Her termination is the latest disciplinary action stemming from an ongoing internal audit of the agency's use of Flock Safety technology.

The sheriff's office said Wood is the third investigator terminated for unauthorized use of the system.

The violations involving Wood, along with other violations uncovered during the audit, will be referred to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council and the Hall County Solicitor's Office for additional review.

The sheriff's office said its audit of the Flock system remains ongoing.