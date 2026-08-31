Flock town hall meetings being held this week in Cobb County

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The Brief Cobb County residents will have several opportunities to discuss the use of Flock surveillance cameras in their communities. The first town hall is Monday at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center in Marietta, followed by a second meeting Tuesday in Powder Springs. A third meeting is scheduled for Sept. 15 in Acworth, with all three sessions running from 6:30 to 8 p.m.



Cobb County residents concerned about the use of Flock surveillance cameras in their neighborhoods will have an opportunity to make their voices heard during a series of upcoming town hall meetings.

What we know:

The first meeting will be held Monday at the Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Center on Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.

A second session is scheduled for Tuesday at the West Cobb Senior Center in Powder Springs.

The final meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the North Cobb Senior Center in Acworth.

All three town halls are scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The meetings come amid discussion about the use of Flock cameras, which use automated license plate recognition technology. The sessions will give residents an opportunity to raise questions and concerns about the cameras and their use in Cobb County.

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