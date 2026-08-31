Georgia governor race: Bottoms accepts 6 debates, challenges Jackson

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The Brief Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has accepted invitations to six televised debates. The debates are scheduled in Atlanta, Macon and Savannah, with one CNN debate date still to be determined. Bottoms is calling on Republican nominee Rick Jackson to participate in the debates.



Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has agreed to participate in six televised debates ahead of Georgia's gubernatorial election and is urging Republican nominee Rick Jackson to join her.

What we know:

Bottoms' campaign announced the debate commitments Monday, saying the events would give voters opportunities to hear directly from the candidates in several parts of the state.

"Georgians deserve to hear directly from candidates for public office with multiple debates around the state," Bottoms said. "I’m ready to debate Rick Jackson in Atlanta, Macon and Savannah."

Bottoms also criticized Jackson over his business dealings and accused him of avoiding debates.

Where and when the debates are planned

According to Bottoms' campaign, she has accepted invitations to the following debates:

Sept. 17: Middle Georgia Matters in Macon

Sept. 22: 11Alive in Atlanta, with a simulcast planned for stations in Savannah, Macon, Columbus and Augusta

Oct. 6: Atlanta News First town hall debate in Atlanta, with a planned simulcast on Gray Media stations across Georgia

Oct. 12: Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate in Atlanta

Oct. 13: WJCL-TV debate in Savannah

Date TBD: CNN debate in Atlanta, scheduled to air nationally

What we don't know:

Bottoms' campaign said Jackson has not accepted the Oct. 12 Atlanta Press Club debate. The announcement did not specify whether Jackson has accepted or declined any of the other debate invitations.

Response from Rick Jackson campaign

The other side:

Garrison Douglas, spokesman for Rick Jackson's campaign, sent the following statement.

"Only the flailing campaign of a failed politician would spend more than six weeks ducking a debate, then suddenly demand six of them after Georgians begin to learn the truth about her disastrous record as mayor of Atlanta. The fact is Keisha Lance Bottoms has become desperate and can’t talk her way out of what she did to Atlanta." - Garrison Douglas, Rick Jackson campaign spokesman

According to Douglas, Jackson accepted the invite for the Oct. 12 debate more than a month ago.

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