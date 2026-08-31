Gas station burglarized overnight in southeast Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating an overnight burglary at a southeast Atlanta gas station. Officers responded to McDonough Boulevard around 2 a.m. after receiving an alarm alert. Police found a shattered glass door, and no suspects are in custody.



Police are investigating after a gas station was burglarized early Monday morning in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to the business on McDonough Boulevard around 2 a.m. after receiving alerts that an alarm had been triggered.

When officers arrived, they found a glass door at the gas station shattered.

What we don't know:

Police said the thief or thieves took cigarettes, blunt paper, lottery tickets and money from the cash register. No suspects were in custody as of Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo