Beloved Dallas baseball coach seriously hurt in dirt bike crash

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The Brief Dallas baseball coach Chris Upton was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident Saturday. Upton suffered a brain bleed and multiple broken bones and is being treated in the ICU. Family and friends have launched a fundraiser to help cover his medical and living expenses.



A beloved baseball coach from Dallas is hospitalized with serious injuries following a dirt bike accident over the weekend.

What we know:

Chris Upton was injured Saturday and suffered a brain bleed along with multiple broken bones. He remains in the intensive care unit as he receives treatment for his injuries.

Upton is well known in the Dallas community through his work as a baseball coach. Family members and friends are rallying around him as he begins what could be a lengthy recovery.

A GoFundMe has been established to help Upton and his family with mounting medical bills and living expenses while he is unable to work.