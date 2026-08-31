Beloved Dallas baseball coach seriously hurt in dirt bike crash
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DALLAS, Ga. - A beloved baseball coach from Dallas is hospitalized with serious injuries following a dirt bike accident over the weekend.
What we know:
Chris Upton was injured Saturday and suffered a brain bleed along with multiple broken bones. He remains in the intensive care unit as he receives treatment for his injuries.
Upton is well known in the Dallas community through his work as a baseball coach. Family members and friends are rallying around him as he begins what could be a lengthy recovery.
A GoFundMe has been established to help Upton and his family with mounting medical bills and living expenses while he is unable to work.