Family demands answers after woman killed outside DeKalb home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is pushing for answers after a 51-year-old woman was shot and killed along West Starmount Way in DeKalb County Friday morning.
What we know:
Officers arrived at West Starmount Way Friday morning following reports of gunfire and located a woman dead from a gunshot wound.
The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 51-year-old Tanjaka Elder.
What they're saying:
Reginald Moreland, Elder's cousin, described her as a "ray of light" as his family continues to mourn her passing.
"She comes out to smoke every day because she doesn't smoke in the house. She's a caretaker for her father, who has dementia," Moreland said.
Elder's sister-in-law, Helene Calcote, described her as a peaceful woman who did not bother anyone.
"There really was no reason for this," Calcote said.
Relatives said they remain confused about what transpired to escalate the situation, and the family is currently trying to figure out how to coordinate care for Elder's father.
They are also asking anyone with information to contact detectives.
"We're just trying to push forward day by day," Calcote said. "It's just hard right now, but we're just trying to make it."
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released details about what led to the shooting or identified any suspects in the case.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from victim's cousin Reginald Moreland, who spoke about the family's loss and caretaking concerns, as well as victim's sister-in-law Helene Calcote and a statement from DeKalb County Police.