Family demands answers after woman killed outside DeKalb home

The Brief Family members are seeking answers after 51-year-old Tanjaka Elder was shot and killed along West Starmount Way in DeKalb County. Elder was a dedicated caretaker for her father, who has dementia. DeKalb County Police are investigating the Friday morning shooting, but no details regarding a motive or suspect have been released.



A metro Atlanta family is pushing for answers after a 51-year-old woman was shot and killed along West Starmount Way in DeKalb County Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers arrived at West Starmount Way Friday morning following reports of gunfire and located a woman dead from a gunshot wound.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 51-year-old Tanjaka Elder.

What they're saying:

Reginald Moreland, Elder's cousin, described her as a "ray of light" as his family continues to mourn her passing.

"She comes out to smoke every day because she doesn't smoke in the house. She's a caretaker for her father, who has dementia," Moreland said.

Elder's sister-in-law, Helene Calcote, described her as a peaceful woman who did not bother anyone.

"There really was no reason for this," Calcote said.

Relatives said they remain confused about what transpired to escalate the situation, and the family is currently trying to figure out how to coordinate care for Elder's father.

They are also asking anyone with information to contact detectives.

"We're just trying to push forward day by day," Calcote said. "It's just hard right now, but we're just trying to make it."

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details about what led to the shooting or identified any suspects in the case.