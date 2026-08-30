Ground Zero responder discusses long-term 9/11 health impacts

The Brief Ground Zero volunteer Craig Sotkovsky is speaking out about long-term health issues 25 years after the Sept. 11 attacks. The former construction worker says he developed lung cancer after spending days clearing World Trade Center debris without corporate backing. Sotkovsky is filming a documentary to highlight unassisted responders receiving medical treatment abroad due to high healthcare costs.



A 9/11 volunteer who helped clear debris at Ground Zero is raising awareness about long-term health struggles as the nation prepares to mark 25 years since the attacks.

What we know:

Craig Sotkovsky was in Jersey City when he saw one of the World Trade Center towers on fire and felt compelled to assist with cleanup efforts.

Drawing on his background in construction, he spent two days operating a bobcat and working on a bucket brigade to clear debris from the site.

He described seeing complete pandemonium, a nightmare and things humans should not have to see.

In 2012, Sotkovsky received a lung cancer diagnosis that he attributes directly to his exposure at Ground Zero.

"It's been an event in my life I want people to be aware of because there are people 25 years later getting diagnosed with exotic cancers," Sotkovsky said. "There are thousands of people like me in this situation."

Because he volunteered independently rather than through a company or organization, he says unaffiliated volunteers were forgotten.

"I'm spreading awareness because the caption phrase is 'never forget,' but they forgot about all the volunteers because I wasn’t associated with a company or any kind of organization," Sotkovsky said.

Although he is part of the World Trade Center Health Program, he could no longer afford it and now receives healthcare in Mexico.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed how many independent volunteers are currently facing long-term illness without financial assistance.

It remains unclear what specific funding or resources might be made available to unaffiliated 9/11 responders in the future.

What's next:

Sotkovsky is currently working on a documentary to highlight individuals who continue to battle severe health conditions decades after the tragedy.

He plans to return to New York City in a couple of weeks to document stories, remember the event, and raise awareness for thousands of people in similar situations.

If you would like to donate to his film, click here.