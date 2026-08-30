Scottie Scheffler rallies from behind to capture FedEx Cup win

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The Brief Scottie Scheffler rallied from three shots back to win the Tour Championship at East Lake, earning his second FedEx Cup title. The victory pushes Scheffler past Tiger Woods for first place on the PGA Tour career earnings list with more than $130 million. Scheffler shot a 4-under 66 in the final round to beat Viktor Hovland by three strokes and claim a $10 million payout.



Scottie Scheffler fired a 4-under 66 to erase a three-shot deficit and win the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake, securing his second career FedEx Cup title.

What we know:

The victory brought a major payout and a spot in golf history, pushing the 28-year-old past Tiger Woods to take top spot on the PGA Tour career money list.

Scheffler set the tone for his final-round comeback on the 211-yard second hole when his 5-iron landed just 2 inches from the cup.

He tied Viktor Hovland with a 25-foot birdie putt on the fourth hole and pulled ahead for good on the 13th.

Despite bogeys on the seventh and 14th holes, Scheffler was the only player in the final three groups to finish under par.

He sealed the three-shot win over Hovland with an 11-foot birdie putt from a fairway bunker on the 16th hole.

Hovland shot a final-round 72 to finish alone in second place, taking home $5 million.

Ryan Gerard, who began the day one shot off the lead, double-bogeyed the first hole before running off 13 straight pars to shoot 72 and finish third.

By the numbers:

The win delivered a $10 million prize from the $40 million purse, raising Scheffler's career earnings to $130,390,661.

That sum moves him ahead of Woods, who had led the career money list for nearly 26 years.

The championship marks Scheffler's third win of the year and the 22nd PGA Tour title of his career, with 13 of those victories coming by at least three strokes.

He also holds 25 worldwide titles, including a gold medal from the Paris Olympics two years ago.

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced the final voting results for the Jack Nicklaus Award, which determines the PGA Tour player of the year. Players vote on the award, which Scheffler has won the past four consecutive years.