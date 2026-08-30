article

The Brief Cedartown police placed an officer on administrative leave after a donkey named HeeHaw was shot and killed in Polk County. Farm owners said officers searched their pasture for a missing person without permission before firing at the animal. Authorities confirmed officers from Cedartown and Polk County police departments were involved, while the sheriff's office was not.



A Cedartown police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a donkey was fatally shot in Polk County on Sunday.

What we know:

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said command staff launched an investigation into the shooting, placing an unidentified officer on administrative leave.

Elsberry Riding and Farm posted on Facebook that law enforcement searched the property's pasture around 12:45 a.m. Sunday without the owner's permission.

The post claimed officers stated the donkey, named HeeHaw, ran up to them braying before they tried to tase him and then shot him dead.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed its agency was not involved in the shooting, noting the incident involved officers from the Polk County Police Department and the Cedartown Police Department.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the family and everyone affected by this unfortunate incident. We understand the concern and sadness surrounding what occurred," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the officer who fired the fatal shot or detailed why the animal was perceived as a threat.