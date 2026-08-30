Man found dead near Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 35-year-old man died Sunday morning after being shot near a Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Atlanta police officers responded around 6:33 a.m. Sunday to reports of a person shot near 232 Forsyth Street SW.
Responding medics pronounced the 35-year-old man dead at the scene.
Investigators found a firearm near the scene.
The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
A man was shot and killed near a Greyhound Bus Station in southwest Atlanta on August 30, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the man who died. Police have not named any suspects or announced a motive for the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided details about the shooting response and investigation.