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Man found dead near Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
SW Atlanta
Published August 30, 2026 3:06 PM EDT
Published August 30, 2026 3:06 PM EDT
article

A man was shot and killed near a Greyhound Bus Station in southwest Atlanta on August 30, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning near a bus station in southwest Atlanta. 
    • Officers found a 35-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound near Forsyth Street SW and recovered a firearm at the scene. 
    • Officers found a 35-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound near Forsyth Street SW and recovered a firearm at the scene. 

ATLANTA - A 35-year-old man died Sunday morning after being shot near a Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta. 

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded around 6:33 a.m. Sunday to reports of a person shot near 232 Forsyth Street SW. 

Responding medics pronounced the 35-year-old man dead at the scene.

Investigators found a firearm near the scene. 

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

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A man was shot and killed near a Greyhound Bus Station in southwest Atlanta on August 30, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who died. Police have not named any suspects or announced a motive for the shooting. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided details about the shooting response and investigation. 

SW AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews