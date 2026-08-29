Man arrested for DUI on golf cart in Newton County, deputies say

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The Brief A driver was arrested for driving under the influence on a golf cart in Newton County on Thursday afternoon. The Newton County Sheriff's Office posted a reminder to drivers that DUI laws apply to golf carts just like regular motor vehicles. The driver had recently left Ashton Hills Golf Course before being pulled over on Dearing Road, the sheriff's office stated.



A traffic stop involving a golf cart in Newton County ended with the driver facing DUI charges on Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The incident happened on Thursday around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Eagle Drive and Dearing Road in Newton County.

A deputy saw the golf cart traveling along Dearing Road before initiating a traffic stop.

Investigators determined the golf cart was driven from the Ashton Hills Golf Course before it was stopped.

The driver was arrested and charged with DUI.

Sheriff's office officials reminded the public that DUI laws apply to golf carts on public roads.

In Covington, driving a golf cart on designated public streets is allowed as long as drivers have a valid driver's license, insurance and registration.

What they're saying:

The Newton County Sheriff's Office issued a lighthearted reminder to the public on social media following the arrest, noting that traffic laws apply to golf carts as well.

"Friendly Weekend Reminder: 'Don't drink and drive' includes golf carts, too. We checked. We investigated. We asked H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) the important questions. And unfortunately, friends, the golf cart is not a loophole. Park the cart and find a sober ride home. (Honestly, though. I really hope they had a great day on the course before their final round ended with a surprise meet-and-greet with one of our deputies)," the sheriff's office posted.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver arrested Thursday.

Officials have not specified the driver's exact blood alcohol level.