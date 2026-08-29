Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Cobb County

The Brief A driver suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash off I-75 southbound in Cobb County early Saturday morning, according to police. Investigators say the driver failed to maintain their lane before running off the highway.



A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Cobb County, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:48 a.m. on Saturday on I-75 southbound, just south of Shiloh Road.

A gray pickup truck was pulling a car hauler trailer when the crash happened, authorities said.

Cobb County police said the driver failed to maintain their lane, causing the truck to leave the roadway to the right.

The truck traveled down a grass embankment and hit several trees before coming to a stop, police added.

Emergency responders took the driver to a local hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or current medical condition of the driver.

Investigators have not said what caused the driver to veer out of their lane.

It is unclear if the car hauler was loaded with any vehicles at the time of the crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.