Man acquitted of kidnapping charges in 2025 car dealership incident

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The Brief A Forsyth County jury found Barinuadum Bariyiga not guilty of kidnapping and false imprisonment following a four-day trial this week, his attorney said. Bariyiga was arrested in May 2025 after a 26-year-old dealership employee accused him of taking her on a 45-minute unauthorized ride in a loaner vehicle. His defense attorney noted Bariyiga spent nearly a year in jail awaiting trial before being fully cleared of all charges.



A Forsyth County jury has acquitted a man of kidnapping and false imprisonment charges after he spent almost a year behind bars awaiting trial for a 2025 incident at a Georgia Mercedes-Benz dealership, according to his attorney.

What we know:

A Forsyth County jury returned a verdict of not guilty on all counts against Barinuadum Bariyiga on Thursday after hearing four days of evidence.

Prosecutors officially dismissed a third charge of obstruction on the day the trial began, according to Bariyiga's attorney Andrew J. "AJ" Richman of Richman Law Firm.

The charges stemmed from a May 2, 2025, incident at RBM of Atlanta. Police previously said Bariyiga asked a 26-year-old service advisor to demonstrate features of a loaner car, then drove off with her inside against her will.

The original police report stated he ignored her requests to return to the dealership between 11:08 a.m. and 11:51 a.m. The victim reported he drove toward North Point Mall, asked inappropriate questions about her personal life, and intentionally missed turns on the way back.

He was arrested at the dealership later that day after a brief struggle with deputies and remained in custody for much of the time leading up to his trial.

What they're saying:

Richman praised the jury's verdict following the trial.

"Do not judge anyone until you can hear all the facts," Richman said in a statement. "Thank God this country has the right to a trial by jury. My client spent almost a year behind bars, only to be acquitted."

What we don't know:

Evidence and testimony presented by the defense during the four-day trial that led to the not-guilty verdict were not released.