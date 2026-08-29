Missing Newton County girl believed to be heading to Texas, deputies say

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The Brief Royciya Parker's parent reported her missing after she disappeared Thursday from Covington. Investigators believe Parker may be traveling toward Texas. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Rivers at 678-625-1418.



The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a girl who was reported missing earlier this week.

What we know:

Royciya Parker was last seen on Thursday near the Salem Glen Apartments on Salem Road in Covington.

The sheriff's office described her as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, shorts, and black and yellow slides featuring fur on top, authorities said.

Investigators believe Parker might be heading toward Texas.

Authorities said she ran away from home.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released her exact age.

Authorities have not specified whether she is traveling on foot, via public transit, or with another person.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Rivers at 678-625-1418, email rrivers@newtonsheriffga.org, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.