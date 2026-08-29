Man hospitalized after shooting on Buford Highway, police say

The Brief A man was shot early Saturday morning along Buford Highway, according to Chamblee police. Officers responded to the scene around 4:16 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A man is recovering in the hospital following an early morning shooting on Buford Highway, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Buford Highway around 4:16 a.m.

Emergency responders found the man who had been shot in his left arm, authorities said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment; authorities stated his injuries are non-life-threatening.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the victim.

Authorities have not released details regarding potential suspects, descriptions, or arrests made in connection with the shooting.

The circumstances and motive leading up to the shooting remain unclear.