The Brief East Point police are utilizing a Real Time Crime Center to monitor traffic and track crimes across the city in real time. The department deploys 300 traffic cameras alongside drones that can respond to 80% of service calls in 90 seconds or less. Police Chief Shawn Buchanan expects the new surveillance tools will soon help solve the January shooting death of Ina Chambers.



The East Point Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center is using technology to cut response times and monitor criminal activity across the city.

East Point police technology

What we know:

Inside the center, officers monitor live video feeds to track suspects and respond to incidents as they happen. The facility serves as the command center for the department, which handles approximately 125,000 calls for service each year.

Police Chief Shawn Buchanan described the setup as a game-changer for local law enforcement. The center utilizes about 300 cameras positioned across the city to monitor traffic and crime, though officials noted they do not function as license plate readers.

"It’s revolutionary," Buchanan said. "We have about 125,000 calls a year for service. So if we can cut the amount of calls and reduce our response times through technology. It’s one of the most revolutionary inventions in law enforcement."

Drone response and crime rates

The backstory:

Police launched the center and its accompanying drone program about eight months ago. Officers operate silent grey drones that blend into the sky to gather footage without alerting people on the ground.

"We can be an eye in the sky very silently. They don’t have to see us, but we can see everything," NEED TO FIGURE WHO SAID THIS.

Buchanan reported that 80% of emergency calls can be answered in 90 seconds or less using drone response units. Official 2025 crime statistics for East Point show that crime decreased across the board, including drops in homicides and aggravated assaults.

Unsolved homicide investigation

What we don't know:

Despite an overall drop in crime, a woman's shooting death remains unsolved. In January, before the new surveillance technology was fully operational, 55-year-old Ina Chambers was shot and killed outside the Gus Thornhill Funeral Home in East Point.

Investigators have not publicly named any suspects or revealed a motive in Chambers' death. However, Buchanan expressed strong confidence that officers will resolve the case soon.

"I will tell you, it’s a lot going on with that case, but I feel very confident in the very near future, that case will come to a close," Buchanan said.