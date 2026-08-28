Ransomware attack targets Norcross city computer systems, officials say

The Brief The City of Norcross announced that a ransomware incident on Aug. 1 affected certain computer networks. Officials engaged cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to investigate and secure systems. Most city services are operational, though limited disruptions remain during restoration efforts.



The City of Norcross is notifying residents after a ransomware attack targeted certain computer systems earlier this month, officials said.

What we know:

City officials identified the ransomware incident on Aug. 1 after it impacted specific computer networks.

The city said it brought out external cybersecurity professionals and notified law enforcement agencies.

Most computer systems and services have returned to normal operations.

Officials warned that residents may still experience limited disruptions as staff safely restore remaining networks and strengthen security protocols.

What we don't know:

City officials have not disclosed whether any sensitive resident or employee data was compromised.

Authorities have not identified the cybercriminals responsible or stated if a ransom demand was made.

A timeline for when all remaining affected systems will be fully restored has not been released.