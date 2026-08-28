Man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges, GBI says

The Brief Nathan Aldrich, 36, was arrested Thursday following a yearlong investigation into online child sexual abuse material. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged the Rossville resident with two counts of sexual exploitation of children. Aldrich was booked into the Walker County Jail, the GBI said.



A 36-year-old Walker County man faces child exploitation charges following a cybercrime investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What we know:

The GBI arrested Nathan Aldrich, 36, of Rossville, on Thursday.

In February 2025, the GBI launched an investigation into the online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

GBI investigators said they traced the online activity to a Rossville home.

Aldrich was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children and booked into the Walker County Jail.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if additional charges will be filed as the investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with additional information on child exploitation cases to contact the GBI CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870, submit an anonymous tip online, or file a report through the NCMEC CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org.