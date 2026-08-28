Loganville man sentenced for 2021 sexual assault of teen, DA says

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The Brief A Loganville man was convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, the district attorney's office said. Johnel Elisse Welch, 43, was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery stemming from a December 2021 incident. A Gwinnett County judge sentenced him to life in prison plus 30 years.



A Loganville man was sentenced to life after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2021, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office said.

What we know:

Prosecutors said a jury found Johnel Elisse Welch, 43, guilty of aggravated sexual battery for an incident involving a 17-year-old victim.

According to the district attorney's office, the assault occurred on Dec. 27, 2021, when Welch had unwelcome sexual intercourse with the teenager.

Prosecutors added that the victim reported the attack and later testified against Welch during the trial.

Welch was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years with the possibility of parole, officials said.

What they're saying:

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson emphasized the office's commitment to seeking justice in severe assault cases.

"We will always hold those who commit crimes like these accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Austin-Gatson said.

What we don't know:

Additional details regarding the location of the incident have not been released.