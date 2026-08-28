Pregame fight halts Rockdale County football game as district investigates
ROCKDALE COUNTY, G.a - A high school football game in Rockdale County was canceled after officials say a fight broke out.
Rockdale County High School fight
What we know:
It happened at Rockdale County High School on Friday night. The Bulldogs were set to take on the Heritage High School Patriots.
According to Rockdale County Public Schools, the fight happened on the field during pregame warm-ups.
This was the second week of football and the second home game for the Bulldogs.
Rockdale County Schools reacts
What they're saying:
The school issued a statement that reads in part: "We will take the necessary time to investigate the matter and hold those involved accountable."
High school football game fight probe
What we don't know:
It remains unknown whether any injuries were sustained during the altercation.
Officials have not disclosed what triggered the fight between those involved.
It is still unclear if the non-region game between the Bulldogs and the Patriots will be rescheduled.
School officials have not announced specific disciplinary actions or identified the individuals being investigated.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Rockdale County Public Schools, who explained how we got it through an official statement, as well as school officials.