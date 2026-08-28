Pregame fight halts Rockdale County football game as district investigates

The Brief A pregame fight on the field forced the cancellation of Friday night's football game at Rockdale County High School. School district officials announced an active investigation to hold all individuals involved in the incident accountable. District officials have not determined whether the non-region game between the Bulldogs and Patriots will be rescheduled.



A high school football game in Rockdale County was canceled after officials say a fight broke out.

Rockdale County High School fight

What we know:

It happened at Rockdale County High School on Friday night. The Bulldogs were set to take on the Heritage High School Patriots.

According to Rockdale County Public Schools, the fight happened on the field during pregame warm-ups.

This was the second week of football and the second home game for the Bulldogs.

Rockdale County Schools reacts

What they're saying:

The school issued a statement that reads in part: "We will take the necessary time to investigate the matter and hold those involved accountable."

High school football game fight probe

What we don't know:

It remains unknown whether any injuries were sustained during the altercation.

Officials have not disclosed what triggered the fight between those involved.

It is still unclear if the non-region game between the Bulldogs and the Patriots will be rescheduled.

School officials have not announced specific disciplinary actions or identified the individuals being investigated.