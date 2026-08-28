Why Atlanta's iconic Tabernacle venue is changing its name
ATLANTA - An iconic music venue in the heart of Atlanta is entering a new era with a fresh name on its marquee.
Tabernacle Atlanta announced a partnership with iTHINK Financial to rename the historic location Tabernacle Presented by iTHINK Financial.
Tabernacle Atlanta partnership
What we know:
The Tabernacle has brought fans together for live music and entertainment in downtown Atlanta for three decades.
Venue officials announced the venue is officially named Tabernacle Presented by iTHINK Financial following the new partnership.
iTHINK Financial is a full-service financial institution operating branches across Florida and Georgia.
Representatives from both organizations shared excitement on social media about starting the next chapter for the iconic space.
Venue future plans
What we don't know:
Officials have not released financial details regarding the length or monetary value of the partnership.
It remains unclear if the venue will undergo physical renovations or visual updates beyond the new marquee branding.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official Facebook posts by Tabernacle Atlanta and iTHINK Financial.