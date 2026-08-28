Why Atlanta's iconic Tabernacle venue is changing its name

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The Brief Atlanta's historic Tabernacle music venue announced a major partnership with iTHINK Financial, featuring a new marquee name. The venue will now officially be known as Tabernacle Presented by iTHINK Financial after three decades in the city. Both organizations expressed excitement for the venue's next chapter and plans to create memorable experiences for fans.



An iconic music venue in the heart of Atlanta is entering a new era with a fresh name on its marquee.

Tabernacle Atlanta announced a partnership with iTHINK Financial to rename the historic location Tabernacle Presented by iTHINK Financial.

Tabernacle Atlanta partnership

What we know:

The Tabernacle has brought fans together for live music and entertainment in downtown Atlanta for three decades.

Venue officials announced the venue is officially named Tabernacle Presented by iTHINK Financial following the new partnership.

iTHINK Financial is a full-service financial institution operating branches across Florida and Georgia.

Representatives from both organizations shared excitement on social media about starting the next chapter for the iconic space.

Venue future plans

What we don't know:

Officials have not released financial details regarding the length or monetary value of the partnership.

It remains unclear if the venue will undergo physical renovations or visual updates beyond the new marquee branding.