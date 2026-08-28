Family heartbroken after music producer, DJ killed in attempted robbery

The Brief A 33-year-old music producer died after an attempted robbery turned deadly in southwest Atlanta last Friday. The shooting happened last Friday at The Villages of Castleberry Hill apartments on McDaniel Street as Caswell was picking up colleagues in the music industry. Caswell's family is raising funds to return his body to Rhode Island for funeral services while calling on the public to help identify his killer.



Atlanta Police are searching for a gunman after a 33-year-old music producer was shot and killed during an attempted robbery last Friday in southwest Atlanta.

Deadly McDaniel Street robbery attempt

What we know:

33-year-old Tarris Caswell was shot and killed at The Villages of Castleberry Hill apartments on McDaniel Street during an attempted robbery.

His mother said her son was picking up colleagues in the music industry the night he was killed.

No arrests have been made, and Atlanta police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers, where tipsters can remain anonymous. Caswell's family plans to take him back to Rhode Island for his funeral.

Mother remembers her son

What they're saying:

Caswell's mother, Leslie McCalla, described the tragic loss as her worst nightmare and remembered her son as a passionate DJ and music producer.

"Tarris was a very lovable person, he was just the life of the party. He had so much energy, his vibe was always high," McCalla said. "He wasn’t a bad person; he wasn’t involved in anything. He was a home body or in the studio making beats and music."

McCalla described the moments leading up to the fatal shooting, explaining that the gunman targeted her son's colleague first.

"I guess they stopped and when they did, that’s when they were accosted. The guy pulled out a gun, they robbed the guy that was with my son. He had a Rolex watch they took that," McCalla said.

She said she will always hold onto the memory of her son's positive spirit.

"Every time I think of my son, he has a big smile on his face. He was always smiling and happy-go-lucky really," McCalla said.

As the family prepares to lay him to rest, McCalla is calling on the community to help bring those responsible to justice.

"Our main priority as a family is getting funeral arrangements for my son made, as well as finding the people responsible for taking his life so young," McCalla said. "Whoever knows anything about the story please get in contact with police and solve this case and get my son murderer in jail. They don’t need to be on the streets."

Investigation underway

What we don't know:

Police have not released a suspect description, name, or photo of the shooter.

It is unclear if investigators have recovered surveillance video from the apartment complex or identified a getaway vehicle.

Authorities have not said whether the shooter targeted the victims specifically for the Rolex watch or if the robbery was random.

What you can do:

The family has set up a GoFundMe. You can donate here.