Atlanta Braves game against Colorado Rockies delayed due to rain

The Brief Wet weather across metro Atlanta delayed the start of Saturday's Atlanta Braves game. Barring further weather changes, first pitch is rescheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. The FOX 5 Storm Team reported a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms across the region.



An afternoon rain delay pushed back the start of Saturday's Atlanta Braves game, with first pitch now expected at 4:25 p.m. barring any additional weather shifts.

What we know:

Game officials announced the start time was adjusted to 4:25 p.m. as wet weather moved through the area.

The Atlanta Braves Game against the Colorado Rockies was originally scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. at Truist Park.

Morning weather conditions across Metro Atlanta brought low cloud cover, fog and scattered showers.

The FOX 5 Storm Team tracked afternoon rain and storm chances around 30% heading into Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures were forecast to reach a high around 88 degrees before the evening.

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced further delays, though the timeline remains dependent on incoming radar updates.