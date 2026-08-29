Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta Braves game against Colorado Rockies delayed due to rain

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta Braves
Published August 29, 2026 4:20 PM EDT
Published August 29, 2026 4:20 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Wet weather across metro Atlanta delayed the start of Saturday's Atlanta Braves game.
    • Barring further weather changes, first pitch is rescheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.
    • The FOX 5 Storm Team reported a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms across the region.

ATLANTA - An afternoon rain delay pushed back the start of Saturday's Atlanta Braves game, with first pitch now expected at 4:25 p.m. barring any additional weather shifts.

What we know:

Game officials announced the start time was adjusted to 4:25 p.m. as wet weather moved through the area.

The Atlanta Braves Game against the Colorado Rockies was originally scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. at Truist Park. 

Morning weather conditions across Metro Atlanta brought low cloud cover, fog and scattered showers. 

The FOX 5 Storm Team tracked afternoon rain and storm chances around 30% heading into Saturday afternoon. 

Temperatures were forecast to reach a high around 88 degrees before the evening. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced further delays, though the timeline remains dependent on incoming radar updates.

The Source: Information regarding the revised game time was provided directly by official stadium and game announcements, along with forecast data from the FOX 5 Storm Team.

Atlanta BravesWeatherNews