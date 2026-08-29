Atlanta Braves game against Colorado Rockies delayed due to rain
ATLANTA - An afternoon rain delay pushed back the start of Saturday's Atlanta Braves game, with first pitch now expected at 4:25 p.m. barring any additional weather shifts.
What we know:
Game officials announced the start time was adjusted to 4:25 p.m. as wet weather moved through the area.
The Atlanta Braves Game against the Colorado Rockies was originally scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. at Truist Park.
Morning weather conditions across Metro Atlanta brought low cloud cover, fog and scattered showers.
The FOX 5 Storm Team tracked afternoon rain and storm chances around 30% heading into Saturday afternoon.
Temperatures were forecast to reach a high around 88 degrees before the evening.
What we don't know:
Officials have not announced further delays, though the timeline remains dependent on incoming radar updates.
The Source: Information regarding the revised game time was provided directly by official stadium and game announcements, along with forecast data from the FOX 5 Storm Team.