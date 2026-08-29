24-year-old man shot overnight in Atlanta, police say

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The Brief A 24-year-old man was injured in an overnight shooting in Atlanta, according to police. Atlanta Police responded to Middleton Road NW around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday. Officers located shell casings at the scene, and Major Crimes investigators are handling the case.



A 24-year-old man was injured after he was shot early Saturday morning in Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Atlanta police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Middleton Road around 1:45 a.m.

Officers found a 24-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was alert and awake when officers arrived.

Investigators located and collected several shell casings from the area as evidence.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to the scene to determine what led to the gunfire.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly identified the victim.

Authorities have not released any suspect descriptions or announced any arrests.

The motive and circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.