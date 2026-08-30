Fulton County free weddings relaunch Sept. 4 in College Park

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The Brief Fulton County Probate Court is relaunching free Friday group wedding ceremonies, dubbed "Forever Fridays," in College Park. The special relaunch event on Sept. 4 will feature live music, wedding photography, treats and a surprise celebrity officiant. Ceremonies are free with a valid Fulton County marriage license, and couples may bring up to two guests.



Fulton County Probate Court is bringing back free Friday weddings in College Park on Sept. 4, offering couples a cost-free way to tie the knot.

What we know:

Fulton County Probate Court is officially bringing back its "Forever Fridays" wedding ceremonies, providing couples with a free way to get married.

The relaunch event begins at 3 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Fulton County South Service Center, located at 5600 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park.

The kickoff celebration will feature music, photography, wedding cupcakes, a special performance and a surprise celebrity guest officiant.

No appointments or ceremony fees are required, though couples must possess a valid Fulton County marriage license and are limited to two guests due to space constraints.

Chief Probate Judge Kenya Johnson said eliminating ceremony costs helps couples put funds toward their future and builds stronger families.

What we don't know:

Court officials have not yet revealed the identity of the surprise celebrity guest officiant scheduled to perform the relaunch ceremonies.

It also remains unconfirmed which artists will participate in the special wedding performance on Sept. 4.