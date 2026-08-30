Fulton County free weddings relaunch Sept. 4 in College Park
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County Probate Court is bringing back free Friday weddings in College Park on Sept. 4, offering couples a cost-free way to tie the knot.
What we know:
Fulton County Probate Court is officially bringing back its "Forever Fridays" wedding ceremonies, providing couples with a free way to get married.
The relaunch event begins at 3 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Fulton County South Service Center, located at 5600 Stonewall Tell Road in College Park.
The kickoff celebration will feature music, photography, wedding cupcakes, a special performance and a surprise celebrity guest officiant.
No appointments or ceremony fees are required, though couples must possess a valid Fulton County marriage license and are limited to two guests due to space constraints.
Chief Probate Judge Kenya Johnson said eliminating ceremony costs helps couples put funds toward their future and builds stronger families.
What we don't know:
Court officials have not yet revealed the identity of the surprise celebrity guest officiant scheduled to perform the relaunch ceremonies.
It also remains unconfirmed which artists will participate in the special wedding performance on Sept. 4.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Fulton County Probate Court, who provided a press release detailing the program's relaunch and schedule.