Toddler revived after near-drowning at Cobb County birthday party

The Brief Partygoers rescued a toddler floating unresponsive in an apartment complex pool on Circle 75 Parkway Saturday night. CPR restored the 2-year-old girl's consciousness at Stadium Walk Apartments before emergency crews arrived. Emergency medical teams evaluated the toddler and transported her to a children's hospital for safety.



A 2-year-old girl is recovering after partygoers rescued her from a swimming pool at a Cobb County apartment complex Saturday night.

What we know:

Emergency responders rushed to the Stadium Walk Apartments on Circle 75 Parkway around 9:17 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a child found in the swimming pool.

Residents were celebrating the toddler's birthday when guests spotted her floating in the water.

Bystanders immediately pulled the girl from the pool while she was unresponsive and performed CPR until she regained consciousness.

Cobb County Police Department officers and Marietta Fire EMTs arrived together to provide medical care before transporting the child to a local children's hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Officials noted that foul play is not suspected.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the toddler or provided an updated condition report following her hospital admission.