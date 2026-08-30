Atlanta police officers injured responding to mental health call

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The Brief Atlanta police officers were injured while responding to a mental health call in southeast Atlanta on Sunday. The officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries near the 3500 block of Forest Park Road SE. First responders reported that the wounded officers were conscious, alert and breathing following the incident.



Atlanta police officers were injured while responding to a mental health call on Forest Park Road, the agency confirmed.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a mental health call near the 3500 block of Forest Park Road SE on Sunday.

Upon arriving, the officers were injured when they went to detain the individual.

They were reported to be alert, conscious and breathing, and their injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or exact number of the officers involved. Officials have also not confirmed if a suspect is in custody or what led up to the injuries.