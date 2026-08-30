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Loved ones remember man killed in Atlanta Beltline stabbing

By
Atlanta
Published August 30, 2026 5:10 PM EDT
Published August 30, 2026 5:10 PM EDT
Family, friends honor man killed in Beltline stabbing
Family, friends honor man killed in Beltline stabbing

Family, friends honor man killed in Beltline stabbing

Ramon Harris was killed Sunday afternoon during a confrontation on the popular trail near the Kroger on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

The Brief

    • Loved ones gathered at Freedom Park for a memorial honoring 29-year-old Ramon Harris following a fatal stabbing near the Atlanta Beltline. 
    • Harris died last Sunday after being stabbed in the neck, an attack captured in a viral video shared online. 
    • Police have charged 54-year-old Johnathan Hamby in connection with the fatal stabbing. 

ATLANTA - Friends gathered at Freedom Park to celebrate the life of 29-year-old Ramon Harris after he was stabbed to death near the Atlanta Beltline. 

What we know:

Friends of Ramon Harris lit candles, brought flowers and shared memories during a gathering at Freedom Park.

Loved ones remembered the 29-year-old for making jewelry and spending time at a nearby skate park.

Harris died last Sunday after being stabbed in the neck near the Beltline. 

A video showing his final moments went viral online, leaving his friends devastated as they process the loss. 

Authorities charged 54-year-old Johnathan Hamby in connection with the fatal stabbing.

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What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding a motive for the attack.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 News, who covered the Freedom Park memorial live, as well as previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting.

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