Loved ones remember man killed in Atlanta Beltline stabbing
ATLANTA - Friends gathered at Freedom Park to celebrate the life of 29-year-old Ramon Harris after he was stabbed to death near the Atlanta Beltline.
What we know:
Friends of Ramon Harris lit candles, brought flowers and shared memories during a gathering at Freedom Park.
Loved ones remembered the 29-year-old for making jewelry and spending time at a nearby skate park.
Harris died last Sunday after being stabbed in the neck near the Beltline.
A video showing his final moments went viral online, leaving his friends devastated as they process the loss.
Authorities charged 54-year-old Johnathan Hamby in connection with the fatal stabbing.
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What we don't know:
Police have not released details regarding a motive for the attack.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 News, who covered the Freedom Park memorial live, as well as previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting.