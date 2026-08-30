Loved ones remember man killed in Atlanta Beltline stabbing

The Brief Loved ones gathered at Freedom Park for a memorial honoring 29-year-old Ramon Harris following a fatal stabbing near the Atlanta Beltline. Harris died last Sunday after being stabbed in the neck, an attack captured in a viral video shared online. Police have charged 54-year-old Johnathan Hamby in connection with the fatal stabbing.



Friends gathered at Freedom Park to celebrate the life of 29-year-old Ramon Harris after he was stabbed to death near the Atlanta Beltline.

What we know:

Friends of Ramon Harris lit candles, brought flowers and shared memories during a gathering at Freedom Park.

Loved ones remembered the 29-year-old for making jewelry and spending time at a nearby skate park.

Harris died last Sunday after being stabbed in the neck near the Beltline.

A video showing his final moments went viral online, leaving his friends devastated as they process the loss.

Authorities charged 54-year-old Johnathan Hamby in connection with the fatal stabbing.

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What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding a motive for the attack.