Atlanta Beltline stabbing: A look at the fatal stabbing victim

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Ramon Harris. Courtesy of Lindsay Chiavacci

The Brief Ramon Harris, 29, has been identified as the man killed Sunday afternoon on the Atlanta Beltline. Police say Harris was stabbed during a confrontation near the Kroger on Ponce de Leon Avenue. Johnathan Hamby, 54, was arrested in connection with Harris' death and remains in custody.



A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline.

Ramon Harris was killed Sunday afternoon during a confrontation on the popular trail near the Kroger on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Photos of Harris are now being shared as more information begins to emerge about the man whose life was cut short. His friend, Lindsay Chiavacci, described him as an artist, dreamers, fighters and visionary who lived by the beat of his own drum, never shied away from a new experience, and loved deeply.

What happened on the Beltline

What we know:

Atlanta police say 54-year-old Johnathan Hamby got into a verbal argument before the confrontation turned violent.

Witnesses said Hamby was holding two knives and claimed people nearby were trying to rob him. During the confrontation, Harris was stabbed in the neck.

People nearby rushed to help Harris and attempted to provide aid while waiting for police and emergency crews to arrive. Harris died from his injuries.

Hamby remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

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Investigation continues

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about what led to the initial dispute beyond Hamby's alleged claims at the scene that people were trying to rob him.

Harris' death marked the second fatal stabbing reported on the Atlanta Beltline this year. In May, 23-year-old Alyssa Paige was killed in a separate stabbing on the trail.

FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Annie Mapp is working to learn more about the victim and will have much more on this story later today.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change.