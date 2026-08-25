Serious crash reported at Highway 92 and Main Street in Woodstock

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The Brief Woodstock police and firefighters are responding to a serious crash on Highway 92. The crash is affecting northbound Highway 92 at Main Street. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.



Drivers are being urged to avoid part of Highway 92 in Woodstock Tuesday morning as police and firefighters respond to a serious crash.

What we know:

The Woodstock Police Department posted the traffic alert on its Facebook page at 7:17 a.m., saying the crash happened on northbound Highway 92 at Main Street.

Woodstock police and Woodstock Fire and Rescue crews are working at the scene.

Authorities have not released information about how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.

FOX 5 Atlanta was able to see a school bus and another vehicle on a traffic camera. It appears the vehicle ran into the back of the school bus. It's unknown if any students were on board.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes if possible. Police have not said when the roadway is expected to fully reopen.