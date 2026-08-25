1,800-pound marijuana seizure sparks warning from Georgia sheriff

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Butts County Sheriff's Office

The Brief The Butts County Sheriff's Office says deputies intercepted 1,800 pounds of marijuana that originated in Sacramento, California. Sheriff Gary Long said about half of the shipment was headed to Atlanta and the other half was destined for Orlando. Long used the seizure to weigh in on marijuana policy, arguing legalization and regulation alone will not eliminate the illegal market.



The Butts County Sheriff's Office says 1,800 pounds of marijuana was intercepted Tuesday in a shipment that originated in California and was headed to destinations in Georgia and Florida.

What we know:

Sheriff Gary Long said approximately half of the marijuana was destined for Atlanta, while the other half was headed to Orlando. The shipment originated in Sacramento, California, where recreational marijuana is legal.

The sheriff's office did not provide details in its news release about where or how the marijuana was intercepted, whether anyone was arrested or what charges could be filed.

Sheriff weighs in on marijuana legalization

What they're saying:

Long used the large seizure to make a broader argument about the debate over marijuana legalization in Georgia, contending that legal markets in other states have not eliminated illegal marijuana sales.

"But here is the reality: the black market isn't going away," Long said.

The sheriff argued that criminal organizations can sell marijuana more cheaply because they do not face the taxes, licensing fees, testing requirements and other costs imposed on legal businesses.

"As long as there is demand and money to be made, illegal dealers will continue to operate," Long said.

Long also said Mexican drug-trafficking organizations and other criminal groups continue moving marijuana across state lines, although the sheriff's office did not say whether Tuesday's shipment had been linked to any particular organization.

Long urges Georgia lawmakers to study other states

Big picture view:

Long called on Georgia lawmakers to closely examine the experiences of states that have legalized marijuana before making significant changes to the state's laws.

He pointed to California's changes to its cannabis tax and regulatory system and efforts to combat its illicit market. He also cited past efforts in Colorado to repeal provisions related to marijuana legalization, although those efforts did not ultimately reverse legalization.

"That should be a warning to Georgia," Long said. "We should learn from the experiences of states that have already gone down this road instead of repeating the same mistakes and then spending years trying to fix them."

Long said his statement was not intended to settle the broader question of whether marijuana should be legal. Instead, he urged lawmakers to consider how any future system would address illegal sales and trafficking.

"Georgia, let's get it right the first time," Long said.

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