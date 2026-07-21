Federal drug investigation dismantles Atlanta to Milledgeville meth ring

The Brief A Milledgeville meth ring case ended Monday after the final defendant pleaded guilty to federal drug distribution charges in Georgia. Federal agents dismantled the ring that shuttled drugs from Atlanta hotels into local communities while seizing weapons and cash. Five defendants face sentencing while two others are already serving decades in federal prison without parole.



The final member of an Atlanta-to-Milledgeville drug trafficking network pleaded guilty Monday in federal court, marking the end of a major federal drug investigation.

Final defendant pleads guilty

What we know:

Cory Wilson, 41, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. He faces between 10 years and life in federal prison, along with a fine up to $10 million.

Federal drug ring uncovered

The backstory:

Federal agents and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office began investigating drug sales in the Baldwin County area in early 2023. Investigators recorded 35-year-old Desmond Glenn selling methamphetamine during four controlled purchases between April 25, 2023, and July 31, 2023.

Ring leader Ruby Fogg, 39, of Austell, worked with 43-year-old Robert Matthew Wood to rent Atlanta hotel rooms where they stored and sold narcotics. Wilson and 36-year-old Katherine Short-Barcenas also sold methamphetamine to an informant in early March 2023.

Highway stop yields meth

Timeline:

On Nov. 14, 2023, Fogg ordered Glenn to collect drugs from Wood at an Atlanta hotel while she delivered money to Jackson, Georgia. Officers stopped Glenn, Rodney May, 38, and Tony Baker, 39, on their return trip and found nearly one kilogram of methamphetamine and two handguns.

A search of Glenn's Milledgeville home that same month revealed five firearms and more than 64 grams of methamphetamine. Two days later, on Nov. 16, 2023, officers arrested Fogg and Wood at their hotel room, seizing nearly 155 grams of methamphetamine.

Trafficking sentences and penalties

By the numbers:

Fogg was sentenced on June 10 to 324 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Wood received 262 months in prison on June 10, while Baker was sentenced to 92 months for illegal firearm possession as a convicted felon.

May and Short-Barcenas pleaded guilty on Dec. 17, 2025, while Glenn pleaded guilty on Feb. 17. All three face up to life in prison and are set to be sentenced on Aug. 12.

Court details and unknowns

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed where Wilson will serve his sentence once U.S. District Judge Marc T. Treadwell hands down the ruling on Oct. 10. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Federal law enforcement statements

What they're saying:

"This case demonstrates our firm commitment to work with law enforcement to rid our communities of armed drug trafficking networks and ensure repeat offenders in the Middle District of Georgia face the consequences of their actions," said U.S. Attorney William R. "Will" Keyes.

"Drug trafficking organizations don’t just deal drugs—they bring guns, violence, and instability into our neighborhoods," said Jae W. Chung, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. "The significant prison sentences imposed, and guilty plea reflect the serious danger these defendants posed, and the harm caused by flooding our communities with methamphetamine and other illicit drugs."