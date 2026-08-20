Man arrested on I-75 with candy-packaged marijuana edibles

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The Brief A Michigan man faces drug distribution charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Cherokee County. Authorities found marijuana and edibles, some disguised in packaging designed to look like popular children's candy. The driver was booked into the local adult detention center, where he remains held without bond.



A Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a Michigan man on drug charges Wednesday afternoon following an Interstate 75 traffic stop.

What we know:

A Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over 45-year-old Willie Espy of Dearborn, Michigan, for a traffic violation on I-75 Wednesday afternoon.

During the stop, the deputy found a large quantity of marijuana and marijuana edibles inside the vehicle.

Some of the seized edibles were packaged in containers made to resemble popular children's candy.

Deputies arrested Espy and charged him with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute.

What's next:

Espy was taken to the Cherokee Adult Detention Center following his arrest. He is currently being held at the facility without bond.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific traffic violation that prompted the initial stop. It remains unknown which specific candy brands the edible packaging was imitating.