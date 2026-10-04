Atlanta Dream beats New York Liberty 92-82 despite losing Allisha Gray

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The Brief Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada scored 20 of her 25 points after halftime to spark a 92-82 victory over the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals. The Dream forced 21 turnovers and outscored the Liberty 32-15 in a dominant third quarter to gain control. All-Star guard Allisha Gray left the game in the first half with a left hand injury and did not return.



The Atlanta Dream seized control of the WNBA semifinals Sunday, using a massive third-quarter surge and stellar defense to beat the New York Liberty 92-82 in Game 1.

Atlanta Dream semifinals victory

What we know:

Atlanta used a dominant defensive effort to take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five matchup. Canada poured in 25 points, including 20 in the second half, while adding five steals to lead the offensive effort. DeWanna Bonner chipped in 23 points and nine rebounds to offset the loss of Gray.

The Dream scored 32 points off 21 New York turnovers. A 13-3 run to open the third quarter put Atlanta ahead for good. Sabrina Ionescu led New York with 27 points, while Breanna Stewart added 19.

WNBA playoff injury status

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact severity of Gray's hand injury or her status for the rest of the series. Gray initially retreated to the locker room holding her hand with 3:59 left in the first quarter after hard contact on a screen.

She returned briefly in the second quarter before diving for a loose ball on the defensive end with 3:44 remaining in the half. Gray immediately grabbed her hand and headed down the tunnel before the team ruled her out prior to halftime.

Game 2 playoff schedule

What's next:

Game 2 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinal series takes place Wednesday at The Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta.