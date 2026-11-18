The Brief Atlanta City Council members debated a proposed oversight ordinance Wednesday that would classify surveillance technology into three tiers. Tier two tools like license plate readers would require public comment, while facial recognition would need a full council vote. Police Chief Darin Schierbaum noted license plate readers aided over 62% of this year's homicide arrests, though council members were in favor stricter guardrails.



Atlanta City Council members met Wednesday to debate a proposed surveillance camera ordinance that would establish a three-tier oversight system and require public comment or full council approval before deploying high-impact police technology.

Atlanta surveillance technology oversight

What we know:

Members of the Atlanta City Council gathered Wednesday afternoon for a discussion on proposed new rules governing surveillance equipment, including Atlanta police cameras and automated license plate readers.

Council members took no vote during the session.

City officials said the proposed ordinance aims to balance resident privacy with public safety across Atlanta.

If passed, the measure would create an official inventory categorizing the city's surveillance technology into three distinct tiers based on capability, alongside a dedicated review panel.

Under the proposal, Tier 1 covers low-impact technology that is exempt from review. Tier 2 includes tools such as automated license plate readers, which would require a surveillance impact report, a formal use policy and a panel review featuring public comment.

Tier 3 targets advanced tools like facial recognition technology. Deploying any Tier 3 equipment would require meeting all Tier 2 mandates plus securing a full vote from the Atlanta City Council beforehand.

Council members debate camera guardrails

What they're saying:

During Wednesday's discussion at Atlanta City Hall, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum defended his department's use of surveillance tools while emphasizing accountability.

"The reassurance of the administration and everyone who calls Atlanta home or visiting here, that whatever tools that we have that are being used properly, we do not break the trust. I've been chief now for four and a half years. I believe that if you were to wear this uniform, you have to be trusted. My record has shown that I will dismiss you from the organization and discipline you if you break the public trust in any area, and technology is no exception," Schierbaum said.

District 5 Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari pushed back on the delay in establishing oversight rules.

"Regulation should have been put in place before the introduction of legislation in 2021. That is six years we have gone without regulating this, and we have no idea the damage that's been done. We have no idea that people have been profiled. We have no idea the number of people who have been arrested or or served or pursued based on mistakes of this technology," Bakhtiari said.

Atlanta City Council President Marci Collier Overstreet acknowledged the need for clear limits while noting community support for surveillance cameras.

"I agree that we do need guardrails and definite answers as to how we surveil ourselves and what kind of sharing will be allowed and how long that will be allowed. I do know that there is an audience of neighbors and citizens in the city of Atlanta that actually do want cameras," Overstreet said.

Atlanta police homicide data

By the numbers:

Schierbaum told council members that surveillance tools directly support violent crime investigations and keep the city safe.

According to the police chief, more than 62% of the homicide arrests Atlanta police made this year have been linked to automated license plate readers.

What we don't know:

City leaders have not stated whether an existing inventory shows how current cameras would fit into the proposed three-tier system.