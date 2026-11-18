Image 1 of 4 ▼ Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at the Pilgrim Mill apartment complex on November 18, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief Forsyth County deputies are investigating a domestic-related homicide after finding a dead woman inside an apartment on Freedom Parkway Wednesday morning. A man surrendered at the scene when deputies arrived at the Columns at Pilgrim Mill complex around 10:15 a.m. Investigators have not yet released the woman's identity, and officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A man is in custody after Forsyth County deputies discovered a woman dead inside an apartment on Freedom Parkway Wednesday morning in what investigators believe is a domestic-related homicide.

What we know:

Forsyth County 911 dispatchers received a "trouble unknown" call at the Columns at Pilgrim Mill apartment complex around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived to clear the apartment and account for everyone inside, they found a woman dead in the home.

Two children were found in the home, but they were not hurt, authorities explained.

A man surrendered to deputies at the scene and was taken into custody.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with these children and the families involved," the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the name of the woman who died.

Her identity is pending confirmation by the coroner and notification of her next of kin.

What's next:

Major crimes unit investigators and crime scene technicians remain on the scene to process evidence.

The sheriff's office stated that no other suspects are believed to be involved and there is no current danger to the public.