The Brief Three Colombian men have been sentenced to federal prison for immigration and firearm crimes after targeting Asian and Indian families in Forsyth County burglaries. The men stole cash, jewelry and a loaded pistol from multiple homes before state convictions and federal sentencings put them behind bars. Federal prosecutors said the defendants will be removed from the United States after completing their prison terms.



Federal judges have handed down multi-year prison sentences to three Colombian men who previously targeted Asian and Indian families during a string of Forsyth County home burglaries, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

What we know:

The sentences stem from federal immigration and firearm convictions tied to the men's unlawful presence in the country.

Federal prosecutors said Santi Ricardo Esteban-Delgado, 41; Carlos Andres Perez-Melens, 46; and Luis Armando Estupinan-Cayola, 35, belonged to an organized crew that preyed on Asian and Indian households in Forsyth County.

All three men are from Colombia and were living in the United States illegally, officials said.

U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story sentenced Esteban-Delgado on Monday to six years and five months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after he pleaded guilty to illegal re-entry on July 7.

Story also sentenced Perez-Melens on Aug. 18 to five years and three months in prison, plus three years of supervised release, following his April 27 guilty plea to illegal re-entry.

U.S. District Judge Tiffany R. Johnson sentenced Estupinan-Cayola on Aug. 12 to four years and nine months in prison after he pleaded guilty on April 21 to illegal possession of a firearm by an alien.

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not yet confirmed the exact timeline or specific date when the three men will be deported from the United States after finishing their prison terms.

Authorities also did not disclose the identities of the victimized families or the specific neighborhoods in Forsyth County where the break-ins occurred.

Timeline:

The string of Forsyth County break-ins began on Sept. 17, 2022, when Estupinan-Cayola burglarized the home of an Asian family and stole a loaded pistol, $7,000 in cash and roughly $8,000 in jewelry, according to court records.

He later sold the stolen pistol before officers arrested him in February 2023 while he was burglarizing another Asian family's home.

On Nov. 2, 2022, Esteban-Delgado and Perez-Melens broke into the home of a third Asian family in Forsyth County, prosecutors said.

A month and a half later, on Dec. 17, 2022, the pair burglarized the home of an Indian family, leading to their 2023 arrests and first-degree burglary convictions in the Superior Court of Forsyth County.

The backstory:

Both Esteban-Delgado and Perez-Melens had multiple prior convictions for burglarizing the homes of Asian and Indian families in Georgia and other states dating back to at least 2010, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Authorities deported both men after those earlier state-court convictions, but each illegally re-entered the country before the 2022 Forsyth County crimes.

Prosecutors noted the investigation was part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative targeting cartels, transnational criminal organizations and illegal immigration.