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The Brief A fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Glore House, 966 Front Street in Mableton. The 1912 home appears to be a total loss, according to Cobb County fire officials. The City of Mableton had recently bought the historic property and planned to restore it for community use.



Mableton’s historic Glore House, built in 1912 by the city’s first mayor, appears to be a total loss after an early Wednesday fire.

EARLIER STORY: 3 unrelated fires reported overnight in metro Atlanta

Fire damages historic home

What we know:

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused an overnight fire at Mableton’s historic Glore House, according to a spokesperson for the Cobb County fire department.

The blaze started around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at the home at 966 Front St. The damage appears to have made the house a total loss, according to Cobb County Fire Department officials. The City of Mableton thanked first responders who spent hours at the scene.

A historic corner of Mableton

The Glore House was built in 1912 and owned by Dr. Homer Glore, Mableton’s first mayor. The property is next to a smaller building at 948 Front Street that served as one of the town’s first post offices and general stores, according to MabletonCommon.com.

The Lowe family ran the store and post office, followed by the Glore family until the 1930s. Later owner Eric Davis turned the smaller building into Luke’s Place, a free clinic. The Front Street corner served as a community hub, according to the history.

Mableton purchased the properties at 966 and 948 Front Street from the estate of Eric E. Davis for $560,000 after City Council approved the purchase in February. The city had planned to restore and preserve the properties as part of its effort to protect Mableton’s history.

What's next:

The city said it is in communication with Cobb County Public Safety as the fire investigation continues.