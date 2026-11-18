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The Brief A home caught fire just before 2 a.m. on Stephenson Ridge in Stone Mountain, and one person was taken to a hospital. Crews battled another fire near Marietta Road and McLain Street in Canton, prompting road closures. A third fire was reported near Church Street in Mableton; officials said the incidents are not connected.



Investigators are looking into three separate fires reported in metro Atlanta.

A home caught fire just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on Stephenson Ridge in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb fire department. One person was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition was not provided.

Later, roads were closed overnight as crews battled a fire near Marietta Road and McLain Street in Canton. According to Cherokee County Fire, their crews encountered heavy fire upon arrival. The firefighters were forced to transition to a defensive strategy after it was determined the structure was unstable. At 7 a.m., fire personnel were still on scene. No injuries were reported by the fire department.

Courtesy of Cherokee County fire department

A third fire was reported at what is known as the Glore House in Mableton, according to Cobb County fire department. Firefighters initially responded to a reported brush fire around 1:45 a.m. near Church Street and found the historic house to be on fire when they arrived. The Glore House is the former residence of the city's first mayor, Dr. Homer Glore.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

What we don't know:

The incidents are not connected, officials said. The cause of the fires was not provided.