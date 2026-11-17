The Brief Young voters powered a Georgia midterm blue wave. Voters under 30 accounted for nearly three-quarters of Democratic voters statewide. Turnout among Georgians under 30 hit the second-highest mark for a midterm election in decades. State Rep.-elect Jyot Singh, 27, made history as the first Indian American and Sikh American elected to the Georgia General Assembly.



Young Georgians frustrated with the cost of living, health care and war drove a midterm blue wave across the state, propelling a new generation of diverse candidates into office.

Young Georgia voters drive blue wave

What we know:

Voters under 30 accounted for nearly three-quarters of Democratic voters in Georgia during the midterm election. Turnout for that age group reached the second-highest level for a midterm in decades. Many voters under 30 grew unhappy with the status quo and backed younger, more diverse candidates. A youth movement fueled that blue wave, helping Democrats sweep scores of races across the state from the top of the ticket and down ballot.

Gwinnett County candidate makes history

Local perspective:

In Gwinnett County's District 97, Jyot Singh won election to the state House. State Rep.-elect Singh is 27 and the first Indian American and first Sikh American elected to the Georgia General Assembly. Singh said he reached out across party lines to young voters. "We talked to 18- to 35-year-olds regardless of party affiliation or voting record," Singh said. He said his campaign appealed to voter frustration over the war in Iran, voting rights, immigration enforcement and the economy. "We made history," Singh said.

Representation and rising costs resonate

What they're saying:

Singh said his victory opens doors for future generations in Georgia politics.

"We’re setting a generational standard for young kids who wear turbans, young girls who are Sikh and Indian that they could actually do non-traditional career paths," Singh said. "They can enter the halls of power and have a seat at the table."

Singh said economic pressures united voters across age groups, calling the youth surge a "monumental factor."

"The cost of living and affordability, we’re all feeling it whether you’re 18 or 60 years old," Singh said. "Our pocketbooks are all hurting the same right now."

Elise Wade, president of the Young Democrats of Georgia, said young voters delivered unprecedented energy at the polls. "Young voters truly helped make waves in this election, turning out in ways that they hadn’t seen before," Wade said.

Wade said frustration with Republicans pushed many young people to switch parties. "I have a lot of friends who I talk who previously voted Republican and did not feel that their promise was kept," Wade said. "So now they’re switching sides, coming to the other side and voting Democrat because they’re wanting a change. It’s not necessarily about red or blue. It’s about pocketbooks. It’s about what’s the price of eggs, what’s the price of gas?"

Youth turnout and election data

By the numbers:

Democrats captured more than 70% of voters under age 30 in the Georgia governor's and Senate races, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement. Wade said Democrats made gains among first-time voters who did not feel motivated in previous elections. At the same time, the number of older voters dipped slightly this election cycle, according to Wade.