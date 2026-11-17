The Brief A 79-year-old Carrollton woman faces DUI and serious injury charges after hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk Tuesday afternoon. The person suffered head and back injuries on Dixie Street and was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital. Carrollton police arrested Brenda Stamps following the crash, which remains under investigation.



A 79-year-old driver faces charges including DUI and serious injury by vehicle after police said she hit a pedestrian in a Carrollton crosswalk Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers with the Carrollton Police Department responded to Dixie Street around 12:52 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle hit someone crossing the road.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was walking inside a designated crosswalk when the crash happened. The victim suffered head and back injuries and was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the driver, identified as 79-year-old Brenda Stamps of Carrollton. In an update Tuesday evening, the department confirmed Stamps is charged with serious injury by vehicle, DUI and failure to yield to a person in a crosswalk.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the pedestrian's name, age or current medical condition, and investigators have not shared what kind of vehicle Stamps was driving or what led up to the crash.

Authorities noted that no additional details will be released while the investigation continues.