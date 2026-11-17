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The Brief Braselton Town Council hired veteran law enforcement leader Michael G. Wilkie to serve as the new Braselton police chief. Wilkie brings more than 30 years of experience, including two decades leading departments across Georgia and South Carolina. He began his new role Thursday following his official appointment during a regular council meeting earlier last week.



Braselton has a new top cop after the Town Council appointed veteran law enforcement leader Michael G. Wilkie as police chief.

Wilkie brings more than 30 years of experience to the department and officially took command Thursday.

Braselton police leadership transition

What we know:

The Braselton Town Council officially appointed Michael G. Wilkie during its regular meeting on Nov. 9. He stepped into the role on Thursday, Nov. 12, following a Nov. 10 announcement from the town.

Wilkie brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience to Braselton. He has spent 20 of those years serving as a police chief across four cities: Acworth and St. Marys in Georgia, and Springdale and Jonesville in South Carolina.

Wilkie law enforcement background

The backstory:

During his tenure in Acworth, Wilkie led the department to state certification. That department also earned agency of the year awards from both the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Georgia Chapter of FBI National Academy Associates under his leadership.

Wilkie previously served as president of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association and worked on the staff of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. In Georgia, his work included leadership selection and training in police administration.

A U.S. Army Reserve veteran, Wilkie graduated from the FBI National Academy and holds multiple degrees, including a doctorate in public administration from Valdosta State University. He has also taught criminal justice at several colleges and universities, including Columbus State University and Liberty University.

Braselton town leaders react

What they're saying:

Town leaders praised Wilkie's background and focus on local engagement as he steps into the leadership role.

"Chief Wilkie brings a steady hand and the experience to lead our police department and develop the leaders who will carry it forward," Town Manager E. Ronald Bennett Jr. said.

Mayor Kurt Ward highlighted Wilkie's connection to the community in his statement.

"Chief Wilkie's depth of experience and commitment to community policing make him a strong choice for Braselton," Ward said. "We look forward to welcoming him and working together to serve our residents and businesses."

Wilkie said he is eager to connect with the people he will now protect.

"I am very much looking forward to the opportunity to serve the Town of Braselton. I have good memories of time spent in this area over the past 30-40 years, and I am excited to become more invested in this community," Wilkie said. "I look forward to being part of the team and want to be open to what the citizens of Braselton are expecting from their police department."

Braselton police department future

What we don't know:

Town officials have not yet released specific policy changes or immediate operational priorities Wilkie plans to implement during his first months on the job. Details regarding his contract terms, salary, or who previously held the position were also not included in the town's announcement.