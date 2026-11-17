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The Brief Morehouse College student arrested Nov. 13 after an allegation of off-campus rape. The college president said the case is under investigation and he is "deeply troubled." Morehouse plans to announce additional safety measures in the coming days.



A Morehouse College student was arrested Friday, Nov. 13, by Morehouse College Police following an allegation of rape off campus, the college president said in a letter to the community. The case is under investigation, and the president said he is limited in what he can share.

What they're saying:

The president said he is "deeply troubled" by the allegation and that his thoughts are with the person who reported the incident and others affected. He also acknowledged concerns and anxiety across the Morehouse and Atlanta University Center communities.

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The college has used student education, awareness programs, campus forums and town halls to address safety concerns, the president said. In the coming days, Morehouse plans to outline additional steps to strengthen education, increase opportunities for student engagement and ensure reports receive "prompt, serious, and fair consideration."

The president said there is no place at Morehouse for sexual violence, harassment or misconduct and urged anyone who experiences or witnesses misconduct to report it. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911, the letter said.

What we don't know:

At this time, the student's identity has not been released to FOX 5 Atlanta. Additionally, no details about the alleged rape have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.